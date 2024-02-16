Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad investigates Veer’s truth

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) going through an emotional turmoil with their divorce news spreading within the family. Sahiba had left the house, but the court’s order of them having to stay under one roof for 180 days, brought Sahiba back to the Brar house.

We have seen that Seerat has been taking help from a person in the house, to drug Sahiba with a wrong medicine, that will give her hallucinations, which will ultimately affect her mental well-being. We saw how Sahiba climbed up the railing and was about to fall down. Angad saved her miraculously and even questioned her about it.

While this will happen with Sahiba again and again, Angad on the other hand, will try to find out what exactly happened on that night. He has listened to Keerat’s words and will now want to hear it again from Veer. Veer will put up his emotional drama to convince Angad that he is innocent.

Angad will, however, try to get proof of what happened on that night at the hotel. He will ultimately get the evidence needed.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 412 15th February Written Episode Update

Angad was shocked when he saw Sahiba on the railing of the top floor of the building, all ready to jump down. Angad saved Sahiba’s life and was concerned for her.

Will Angad confront Veer?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.