Television | Spoilers

Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad offers his prayers

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Angad offering his prayers at the Gurudwara for the well being of Sahiba and Simran.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 Aug,2023 13:25:49
Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) taking the big danger of donating her liver to Simran. As we know, the doctors had warned Sahiba of not taking this step as she has low haemoglobin levels and is weak. However, on seeing Simran’s condition and when the doctor says that they have probably lost out on the time to save Simran, Sahiba gave her consent without thinking twice. She also convinced Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) to let her take the step to save Simran’s life. Sahiba made a promise to Angad that she would recover and get back.

Now the coming track will see Sahiba’s parents coming to the hospital and getting very angry at Angad for allowing Sahiba to go through this health scare. Santosh will also fall sick upon knowing that Sahiba’s surgery is on. Angad will not be able to see their plight and will go to the Gurudwara to pray for Simran as well as Sahiba.

Angad will be seen praying at the Gurudwara and also doing Seva at the Gurudwara which will be his ultimate prayer for their lives.

What will happen now?

As per the promo that is on, Sahiba’s condition will deteriorate and she will go into coma.

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

