Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad plans to spike Seerat’s drink

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) doing her best to track Angad’s (Vijayendra Kumeria) whereabouts. They suspected the accomplice of Seerat when they had come home. Now, they are following him for clues.

On the other hand, Angad was also trying his best to know about Seerat’s plan. He went to the basement and found out about the face change that Seerat was planning. He wanted to get out of Seerat’s clutches before it was too late.

The coming episode will see Angad silently grab a few sleeping pills that Seerat administers to him. He will plan to get an opportunity to spike her drink and make her unconscious so that he can look for a way to get out of the house.

Angad will ask for a celebratory evening before her wedding, where they can eat and drink. His idea will be to spike Seerat’s drink. He will also look for an opportunity where he will send her out and drop the pills into her glass of wine.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 436 10th March Written Episode Update

Angad went to the basement by acquiring the keys stealthily. He was shocked to understand that Seerat planned to change his face.

Will Seerat drink it?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.