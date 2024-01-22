Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad refuses to take part in the family Kabaddi match

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) having huge differences that have only created bitterness in their relationship. As we know, Angad has decided to part ways with Sahiba. They are just pretending to be a happy couple for the sake of Veer and Keerat. Sahiba does not like the idea of faking love and being together. But for Angad’s sake, she is being forced into it.

We saw how Seerat tried to expose Angad and Sahiba’s bitterness before the family. We also saw a big fight between Angad and Garry (Tushar Dhembla) where Sahiba realized how deep Angad’s hatred for Garry is.

She wanted to do something to bring the brothers closer. The coming episode will focus on the kabaddi match which will be played as families. The Brars would have this annual custom of playing with another family and winning the match. The money won is usually given to charity. This time around, things are very weirdly placed, as it is always the brothers Angad and Garry who have been winning this match.

The episode to air will focus on Sahiba trying to make the match happen again in order to bring unity between the brothers. However, Angad will blatantly refuse to be a part of the match. Sahiba will be helped by Akaal ji and a few others in the family for making the Kabaddi match happen.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 381 20th January Written Episode Update

Seerat got the list which Angad and Sahiba had made. She found out that they were faking to be a happy couple while the truth was something else. She broke this news before the family. However, Garry tried to save Sahiba and Angad’s truth from coming out.

Will Angad and Garry play as a team again?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.