Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad rejects Seerat's advances

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Angad rejecting Seerat's advances towards him and getting angry at her behaviour.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
27 Jul,2023 17:02:40
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad rejects Seerat's advances 838092

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Simran coming to live in the Brar house. Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) knows the true identity of Simran but is not able to reveal it to the house. Inder is guilty and cannot share this news with his family. At this juncture, we saw how Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) got attached to Simran. He became her Rakhi brother too.

We wrote about how Manbeer has got a doubt about Simran’s identity. Her mother’s name is the same with whom Inder was in love and had wanted to leave her.

We also wrote about Seerat’s (Roopam Sharma) advances towards Angad. Seerat got drenched in the rain and was playing when Angad wanted to take her inside. In the coming episode, Seerat will pull Angad towards her so that he too gets drenched. She will remind him of those good days when he was in love with her. She will tell him that they can get closer now. Angad will not like her advances and will push her aside telling her not to cross limits. He will categorically tell her to stay away from him as he does not have such nasty intentions as her.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

