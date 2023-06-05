ADVERTISEMENT
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad shares his grief with Seerat

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Angad and Seerat having a moment of their own, where Angad will share his grief related to Sahiba with Seerat.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
05 Jun,2023 13:31:16
Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen high-voltage drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) making the wedding of Garry and Seerat (Roopam Sharma) happen. Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) was against the wedding, and had even tried to tell Seerat not to do this. However, Seerat was very much determined to become a bahu of the Brar family.

Now, while a few in the Brar house worry over the closeness that can form between Angad and Seerat with them being under the same roof, Sahiba has held on to her own morals. We saw how Sahiba expressed her decision to work in her art shop in spite of being a Brar bahu. Akaalji objected to this, and even gave Sahiba a better solution to make money. But Sahiba felt defeated and announced that if the family stopped her work, she will leave the house.

The coming episode will see Seerat and Angad having a talk about Sahiba and her goals in life. Angad will be seen telling Seerat that his thought process never matches Sahiba’s. Seerat will also see the distance the two have maintained despite being a couple.

Angad will feel bad about his state of affairs with Sahiba. Seerat will lend him a shoulder to cry on and will console him and will tell him that she is there when he wants to talk.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

