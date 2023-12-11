Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad stops Yashraj-Jasleen’s engagement

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) being on the verge of death as Garry pushed her car from a hilly slope. It required a herculean effort from Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) to save Sahiba. Sahiba told the shocking fact of Garry (Tushar Dhembla) being alive and planning everything against Angad. Angad got sad and upset to know that Garry hated him.

At home, the Brars were happy to celebrate the engagement of Yashraj (Hrishikesh Pandey) and Jasleen (Gouri Tonk). Angad and Sahiba wanted to tell their family about Garry being alive but did not want to spoil the happy ambience at home.

However, the coming episode will see Angad getting big proof against Yashraj Baweja. Angad would have done a special investigation on Garry’s whereabouts and would have found the connection between Yashraj along with Garry. We have already written about Yashraj being the master mind behind all that planning that happened against Angad and the Brars. Garry joined his father in this mission.

Angad will storm into the engagement and will stop Yashraj from putting the ring in Jasleen’s hands.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 340 10th December Written Episode Update

Will Angad expose the connection between Yashraj and Garry?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.