Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad to go on a search for the real diamond

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad and the Brar family facing the wrath of Yashraj Baweja. They are not only thrown out of their business and home, but are also on the verge of losing Angad to the fake diamond case that is going on.

We wrote about Jasleen being hit on her head by the bulldozer that had been brought to demolish the Brar Mansion. Garry was upset as Yashraj scolded him for having called the ambulance for his mother. Garry was upset that his father did not care for his mother. Garry was scolded for even going to the hospital to check on Jasleen’s health.

The coming episode will see Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) talking about ways to get out of this mess. Angad will suggest that they will need to get possession of the real diamond or prove that Yashraj has it, in order to prove his innocence. Angad will vow to search for the diamond.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 359 28th December Written Episode Update

Jasleen wanted to save her precious belongings of Garry and raced against the bulldozer. She got injured and was admitted to the hospital.

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.