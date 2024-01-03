Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad’s efforts put Yashraj behind bars

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) having a race against time to secure their mansion and save it from getting demolished at the hands of Yashraj Baweja. As we know, Yashraj (Hrishikesh Pandey) had ordered his men to place dynamite to demolish the Brar Mansion. As we know, his men had kidnapped the judge so that Angad and Sahiba could not get the stay order against the demolition.

The coming episode will see Angad and Sahiba’s efforts seeing success. They will not only save the judge but will also come home in time to stop the demolition. Yashraj will be taken aback to see the police accompanying Angad and Sahiba. With the stay order as well as Yashraj’s arrest warrant being brought, the mansion will be saved and Yashraj will be arrested.

To make matters worse, Garry will reveal to his father that he has given back all the shares and property to Angad. Yashraj will be livid at his son.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 363 2nd January Written Episode Update

Yashraj placed dynamites to bring about the demolition of Brar Niwas. However, on the other side, Angad and Sahiba went to meet the judge so that they could get a stay order.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.