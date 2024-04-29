Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Diljeet finds the culprit; fights with Garry

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) going in search of Akeer. As we know, there is a secret friend of Akeer, with whom he has gone, and has been kidnapped. Angad and Sahiba are in the jungle, looking for clues.

Amidst this, Diljeet (Yogendra Vikram Singh) has got into a complex situation where he feels as though Sahiba and Akeer will not get back to him. He also goes in search of Akeer after finding a clue.

The upcoming episode will see Sahiba telling Angad that a person from the Brar family is behind this kidnap. However, Angad will refuse to believe it and will deny. Diljeet will hear Akeer’s cries in a particular house in the jungle and will enter. He will see Akeer unconscious and will try to attack the kidnapper. To his shock, Diljeet will find Garry (Tushar Dhembla) in the house and they will start to fight with each other.

The bone of contention for Garry will be that he will know the fact of Sahiba being just a friend of Diljeet and Akeer being Angad’s son. He will tell Diljeet that he knows the secret and that Akeer and Sahiba are Angad’s. Diljeet will get possessive about them and will stage a fight. In the fight that will ensue, Diljeet will injure Garry and will try to run away with Akeer. Garry in his semi-consciousness, will utter the words secret friend and Diljeet’s name together, which will make Angad believe that Diljeet is the kidnapper.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 485 28th April Written Episode Update

Diljeet got a clue regarding the place where the kidnapper had held Akeer captive. He decided to go to the place all by himself. Sahiba fell into a pit and Angad did all that he could to save her.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.