Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Diljeet strikes a deal with Angad; puts a condition

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Diljeet (Yogendra Vikram Singh) making a huge demand of wanting Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) for the return of Akeer. Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) wants to protect Sahiba from Diljeet, but Sahiba is adamant about not staying with Angad. However, Sahiba is scared about every move that Diljeet has been making towards her.

The upcoming episode will see Diljeet giving time to meet Angad and his lawyer. However, Diljeet will not be present at the meeting and will make Angad wait unnecessarily. He will later call the lawyer and tell Angad that he can meet Akeer. But he will have a condition for it. Diljeet will propose that Angad can meet Akeer only if he brings Sahiba along.

Angad will get tense as he will want to meet his son but will also be aware that Sahiba will not accept the proposal.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 502 15th May Written Episode Update

Diljeet met Sahiba at the Gurudwara where he threatened to make Akeer hate his own mother Sahiba. Sahiba was worried for her son, and wondered why Diljeet was getting tougher to handle.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.