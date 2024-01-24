Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Garry and Keerat get friendly

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) joining hands with Garry (Tushar Dhembla) at the Kabaddi match. As we know, Garry has been hellbent on winning the love of his brother. Hence he gave the opposition team money to beat him badly. During the match, when Garry was being beaten, Angad jumped into action and joined hands with him and won the match for his family along with Garry.

However, the win did not do good for the relationship between Angad and Garry. Though Angad played with Garry, he did not forgive him and remained angry with him.

The coming episode will see Veer getting into bad company. As we know, Veer has gotten famous now, as a musician. He will be seen engaging with friends, girls who are into drinking and smoking. Veer will have a changed attitude and this will slowly come to the fore.

Amidst all this, the audience of the show saw a preview of Garry getting married to Keerat and Sahiba helping them in getting married. Surely, all would have wondered why this twist was happening.

Now, the coming episode will start to throw light on the same. Keerat will meet Garry outside the house. The two of them will have a casual talk wherein Keerat will be worried about Garry getting beaten up during the match. She will be more concerned when Garry will tell her that he got beaten to get the forgiveness of his brother. Keerat will notice the goodness in Garry.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 386 23rd January Written Episode Update

Will this be the story to their new life together? What will happen that will tear Veer and Keerat apart?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.