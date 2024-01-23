Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Garry gets into trouble

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Garry (Tushar Dhembla) being hellbent on getting back the love of his brother Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria). Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) who has been supporting Garry, believes that he is a changed man now. However, Angad refuses to think so. This has caused serious problems in the marital life of Angad and Sahiba. Their differences have grown out of proportion, and they have decided to part ways once Keerat and Veer’s wedding happens.

We saw how Sahiba wanted the family to take part in the annual Kabaddi competition so that Garry would get a chance to play with Angad again. As we know, Angad and Garry have been winning this competition for many years now. We wrote about Angad refusing to play this time around.

The coming episode will focus on the Kabaddi match which will be more than a game for Garry. He will see this as an opportunity to unite with his brother Angad. He will play on sentimental chords and will bribe the opposite team to hit him badly when he would take the field. Sahiba will ask Garry not to do so, but Garry will tell her that this will be a call to Angad to save him and this might bring about their reunion.

During the match, Garry will get into trouble as he will be manhandled badly, and will start bleeding from his nose and lips. The opponents will punch him, and the Brar family will be stunned to see Garry getting beaten.

Will Angad help his brother?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.