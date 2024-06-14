Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Gurnoor motivates Akeer in school; Akeer gets lively

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Akeer finding it very tough to adjust to the lifestyle without his mother. He does not have anyone to look up to at home and also in school. He met his mother’s lookalike Gurnoor (Himanshi Parashar) and got attached to her. Because of Akeer, Gurnoor got the job of the music teacher in the school.

The upcoming episode will see Gurnoor motivating Akeer. Akeer will open up to Gurnoor and tell her that he misses his mother who is no more. He will also tell her that she resembles his mother. Gurnoor will tell Akeer to enjoy life and not worry about what people around him will say.

Akeer will be motivated and will learn the dance steps for the performance at the school’s event. However, Angad will remain dumbfounded when he will see Gurnoor being at ease with Akeer. He will feel all the more uneasy and will remember Sahiba even more.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 531 13th June Written Episode Update

Angad was shocked to see Gurnoor’s presence making Akeer happy. He did not know how to react. He was all the more reminded of Sahiba.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.