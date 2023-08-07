Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Inder takes a big decision

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the identity of Simran creating a huge fiasco in the Brar house. As we know, Simran is the illegitimate daughter of Inder Singh Brar and Manbeer does not want the girl to stay in the Brar Mansion. She was about to send Simran to an orphanage when Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) stopped Simran from going. Even now, tension exists about Simran’s future.

Inder decided to move away from the Brar family and lead a life with Simran. Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) objected to it and tried to convince him to stay with the family.

The coming episode will see some big fights happening in the family. Angad will be wild at his father for having cheated on his mother. Manbeer will be furious at Simran’s prolonged stay in the house. At this juncture, Inder will be tired of leading a life in fear and will announce to his family that he will openly announce that Simran is his daughter and will give her his surname.

This will shock both Manbeer and Angad.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.