Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Jhanak plays cupid to Angad and Sahiba

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) growing on their differences and not sorting them out. While Sahiba is doing all that it takes to seek an apology from Angad, Angad is very much hurt and cannot forget the fact that Sahiba was about to give divorce to him.

We wrote about the huge fight that happened between Angad and Sahiba when Sahiba talked about their relationship. Angad was angry and upset too and told Sahiba to never think of him or about their relationship.

But Sahiba will not budge. In the coming episodes, she will plan a cute confession of love. She will call Angad to the beach side with the help of a few kids.

Angad will be welcomed on the beach by a cute girl who will present a bouquet to Angad. The girl will be Jhanak Raina (Hiba Nawab), the new protagonist of Star Plus’ upcoming show Jhanak. The girl from Kashmir will introduce herself and will also talk about pure love and how destiny plays its part in bringing together two people who are in love.

Sahiba will also be waiting for Angad in a new avatar. She will be seen wearing a Maharashtrian saree and dancing before Angad, thus confessing her love.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 315 15th November Written Episode Update

Sahiba overheard people in the hotel talking and spying on Angad. She raised her concern before Angad who took it very lightly.

Will Angad melt in Sahiba’s love?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.