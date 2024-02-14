Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Keerat tells the truth to Angad

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) and Angad’s (Vijayendra Kumeria) divorce truth troubling the family. As we know, Sahiba has also taken a stand for Keerat (Prachi Hada) and has stopped her wedding with Veer (Jatin Arora).

We saw Sahiba and Keerat leaving the Brar house. However, the court order stated that Angad and Sahiba had to live under one roof for 180 days, for their divorce to happen. Hence, Angad went to the Mongha house to bring Sahiba back.

The coming episode will see Sahiba living in the servant quarters. Angad who will be upset with the entire fiasco will call Keerat and ask her to meet him once. Keerat will come to the office to talk to Angad. Angad will ask Keerat to tell him the entire truth. Angad will be dumbfounded when Keerat will show Angad the bite marks and injury marks caused by Veer on her body. Angad will be clueless as to why Veer will have to lie and do all this. Keerat will tell Angad that he has the right to know the truth and she has told him that.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 410 13th February Written Episode Update

Angad went to Sahiba’s house to talk to her about the court order. She refused to get back to the Brar house, but was convinced by Angad that they had to obey the orders if they needed divorce.

What will Angad do now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.