Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, has seen the engaging drama. As per the plot, Sahiba gets surprised after she spots Seerat in the house and questions about her sudden disappearance. However, Seerat blames Sahiba for her plight. Santosh and Ajeet blame Seerat for ruining Sahiba’s life and ask her to leave the house. However, Sahiba sympathizes with Seerat and tries to stop them.

Sahiba returns to Brar’s house. Meanwhile, Seerat asks her parents to accept her apology. However, they refuse and ask her to leave the house. Seerat promises not to forgive her parents for throwing her out of the house. Later, she tells Garry to marry her, but the latter refuses. Seerat breaks down.

In the coming episode, Seerat realizes her mistake and calls Sahiba. The former apologizes to Sahiba for ruining her life. Seerat informs her about her decision to end her life. Sahiba gets worried for Seerat and runs to her location. Sahiba spots Seerat and asks her not to lose hope in life. However, Seerat refuses to listen to her and jumps into the lake. Sahiba gets shocked to see her attempt suicide.

Will Sahiba save Seerat?

