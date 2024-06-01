Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba and Diljeet have a tussle; Sahiba shoots Diljeet

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Diljeet (Yogendra Vikram Singh) catching the plan of Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) and Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) on time and forcing Sahiba to go ahead with the wedding. Sahiba does not want to marry Diljeet and wants to go ahead with the plan of saving Akeer.

The upcoming episode will see Sahiba escaping from the Brar mansion and meeting Akeer at Diljeet’s mansion in the disguise of a nurse. She will take Akeer from home and try to flee. Angad will help Sahiba by giving them their air tickets and asking Sahiba to be safe with Akeer.

However, all of the plans will be known to Diljeet. He will not only nab Sahiba but will also try to misbehave with her. Amidst this drama, Angad will reveal before Akeer that he is the real father of Akeer. Akeer will get angry and will run away from them and will get into the jungle. All three of them will look for Akeer.

Sahiba and Diljeet will have an altercation when Sahiba will shoot Diljeet with the gun that was initially in Diljeet’s hand.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 518 31st May Written Episode Update

Diljeet revealed before Angad and Sahiba that he knew all about their plan. Diljeet tried to misbehave with Sahiba when she stopped him and slapped him too.

What will happen now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.