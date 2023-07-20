Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba exposes Inder

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) not arriving home on time to enjoy the celebrations planned by Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) for her birthday. As we know, Angad planned a surprise birthday party for Sahiba and did all the preparations himself. However, Sahiba did not turn up. As we know, Sahiba got a call from Simran who asked for help. Simran was trapped in a problem with the warden of the orphanage planning to sell the kid for huge money to a couple. Sahiba came at the right time to the orphanage and rescued Simran.

The coming episode will see Sahiba coming home with Simran to a surprise of her birthday party. She will tell Angad about the problem Simran encountered. The coming episode will open up on Inder’s (Avinash Wadhwan) ill deeds and it will be revealed that Simran is his illegitimate child and step-sister of Angad. The family will be shocked to know of Inder’s affair and a kid out of the affair.

Sahiba who will know the truth will be seen exposing Inder.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

