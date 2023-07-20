ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba exposes Inder

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Sahiba exposing Inder and telling the family about Simran being his illegitimate daughter.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
20 Jul,2023 14:11:15
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba exposes Inder 835367

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) not arriving home on time to enjoy the celebrations planned by Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) for her birthday. As we know, Angad planned a surprise birthday party for Sahiba and did all the preparations himself. However, Sahiba did not turn up. As we know, Sahiba got a call from Simran who asked for help. Simran was trapped in a problem with the warden of the orphanage planning to sell the kid for huge money to a couple. Sahiba came at the right time to the orphanage and rescued Simran.

The coming episode will see Sahiba coming home with Simran to a surprise of her birthday party. She will tell Angad about the problem Simran encountered. The coming episode will open up on Inder’s (Avinash Wadhwan) ill deeds and it will be revealed that Simran is his illegitimate child and step-sister of Angad. The family will be shocked to know of Inder’s affair and a kid out of the affair.

Sahiba who will know the truth will be seen exposing Inder.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Titlie Spoiler: Garv and Titlie romance in the rain 835359
Titlie Spoiler: Garv and Titlie romance in the rain
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Shaurya threatens Rajveer 835331
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Shaurya threatens Rajveer
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir's behaviour raises concern 835326
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir’s behaviour raises concern
Shiny Doshi Bids 'Farewell' To Pandya Store In This Way; Check Here 835317
Shiny Doshi Bids ‘Farewell’ To Pandya Store In This Way; Check Here
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa plans a cute surprise for Anu 835313
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa plans a cute surprise for Anu
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan gets to know the truth 835093
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan gets to know the truth
Latest Stories
Actress Krutika Desai aka Suman From StarPlus Show Pandya Store Shares About Her Experience In The Show And More 835361
Actress Krutika Desai aka Suman From StarPlus Show Pandya Store Shares About Her Experience In The Show And More
The adventure takes a level up! MTV Roadies - Karm ya Kaand brings thrill with the Mission Impossible movie fever 835349
The adventure takes a level up! MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand brings thrill with the Mission Impossible movie fever
I want all positive energies in my house: Dathathreya Raju BM 835336
I want all positive energies in my house: Dathathreya Raju BM
Pushpa's journey of self-exploration and achieving her late father's dream of Patola weaving unfolds in Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible 835340
Pushpa’s journey of self-exploration and achieving her late father’s dream of Patola weaving unfolds in Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible
Faiza caught in the web of love and loyalty between Adil and Tara, Here’s a recap of in Made in Heaven Season 1 835332
Faiza caught in the web of love and loyalty between Adil and Tara, Here’s a recap of in Made in Heaven Season 1
Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati announces “Hiranyakashyapa” at San Diego Comic-Con, Gunasekhar questions ‘integrity’ 835327
Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati announces “Hiranyakashyapa” at San Diego Comic-Con, Gunasekhar questions ‘integrity’
Read Latest News