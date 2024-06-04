Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba gets attacked; Angad reaches at the right time

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) being in jail after she killed Diljeet. As we know, the police team found the presence of another gun at the incident spot, which was proved by a bullet shell being there. However, the team could not find that gun. Amidst all this, Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) was convinced that Sahiba had not committed the murder and there was somebody else at the spot, who could have done it. Sahiba also told Angad about a dying Diljeet calling for his mother before dying.

The upcoming episode will see Sahiba being attacked in the jail. We wrote about how Harneet’s husband found out about Harneet having cheated upon him, and that Diljeet was his illegitimate son. Harneet’s husband was also present at the spot, and was perhaps the person who held the other gun. He was the one who had exchanged the guns too. Now that he was worried about Sahiba having seen Harneet there, he wanted to kill Sahiba.

He would have arranged for Sahiba’s attack inside the cell chamber. Sahiba will be attacked when a lady convict will try to strangulate Sahiba. Angad will get a dream of someone attacking Sahiba. He will immediately go to the police station to check on Sahiba. Angad will see Sahiba lying unconscious in her cell.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 521 3rd June Written Episode Update

Angad found out that there was another gun at the incident spot. He was convinced that there was something fishy and that Diljeet must have been killed by someone else who had the other gun.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.