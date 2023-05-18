ADVERTISEMENT
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba gets convinced to share Angad's room

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Sahiba finally getting convinced to get into Angad's room.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
18 May,2023 12:55:53
Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen exciting and engrossing drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) continuing to stay in the Brar house after Garry’s expose drama. As we know, Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) expressed his apology to Sahiba and also to her family for having misunderstood their intention. Angad did not allow Sahiba to leave the house.

Now, Angad’s family wants Angad and Sahiba to share the same room as every married couple. But Sahiba, has sternly refused. Angad is tutored by his family to ask Sahiba to come into his room. However, when Angad asks Sahiba, she refuses.

The coming episode will see Angad being adamant. He will bring all of Sahiba’s belonging into his room and will force her to stay in his room. However, the equally adamant Sahiba will go and sleep in the garden instead. Angad who will see her in the garden, will also sleep in the garden, fearing his family’s anger. However, he will be bitten by mosquitoes and this will become a big issue in the house.

Finally, Sahiba will drop her adamancy and will agree to get into Angad’s room. However, the two of them will have adjustment issues.

How will Angad and Sahiba deal with problems now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh



