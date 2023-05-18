Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba gets convinced to share Angad's room

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Sahiba finally getting convinced to get into Angad's room. What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen exciting and engrossing drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) continuing to stay in the Brar house after Garry’s expose drama. As we know, Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) expressed his apology to Sahiba and also to her family for having misunderstood their intention. Angad did not allow Sahiba to leave the house.

Now, Angad’s family wants Angad and Sahiba to share the same room as every married couple. But Sahiba, has sternly refused. Angad is tutored by his family to ask Sahiba to come into his room. However, when Angad asks Sahiba, she refuses.

The coming episode will see Angad being adamant. He will bring all of Sahiba’s belonging into his room and will force her to stay in his room. However, the equally adamant Sahiba will go and sleep in the garden instead. Angad who will see her in the garden, will also sleep in the garden, fearing his family’s anger. However, he will be bitten by mosquitoes and this will become a big issue in the house.

Finally, Sahiba will drop her adamancy and will agree to get into Angad’s room. However, the two of them will have adjustment issues.

How will Angad and Sahiba deal with problems now?

