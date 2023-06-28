Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba gets stuck in college

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) walking over the thin line when it comes to handling her responsibilities as the Brar daughter-in-law and also her studies. We saw a huge uproar happening in the Brar house when Sahiba wanted to join the Arts College to complete her graduation. When Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) supported her and signed the papers, Akaalji grew extremely wild. Now we know of Angad and the Brar family having their business clients coming home for food. Angad will personally request Sahiba to get back before they would come.

Sahiba will also promise to balance her college and house life properly. However, the coming episode will see Sahiba having a race against time when she will complete her drawing. She will have to hurry up, clean up and reach home before the clients reach. However, she will get caught in a room. She will enter a room thinking it to be the washroom. However, it will be a room where cleaning equipment will be kept. The door will get jammed and she will not be able to open it from inside.

Time will tick by and Sahiba will not know what to do.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.