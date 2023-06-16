ADVERTISEMENT
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba gets to know Kiara's secret

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Sahiba getting to know about Kiara's secret at the blood testing centre. What will happen now?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
16 Jun,2023 12:25:19
Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) helping out in the timely recovery of Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria). As we know, Angad sustained injuries on his back after a huge burning log fell over him, while he was trying to rescue Sahiba at her shop. Now, as we know, there are differences between Angad and Sahiba as Sahiba is hurt by the news of Angad being responsible for whatever happened to her shop. She is just carrying out her duties as the Brar bahu.

The coming episode will see Sahiba handling Angad and her father, with both being ill. Ajeet will also have health issues after the loss of his shop. Sahiba will tell Angad to take care of himself, as she will be going with her father for his blood tests.

At the blood test centre, Sahiba will spot Kiara (Vaibhavi Mahajan) and will be shocked to know that she is doing her pregnancy test. Sahiba will even go to Kiara and will question her on the same. AS we know, Kiara has no good relations with Sahiba as well as Seerat.

What problem will this lead to?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

