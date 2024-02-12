Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba leaves the Brar house

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) slapping Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) in front of the entire family. As we know, Veer misbehaved with Keerat. Sahiba got to know of it and has come to the Brar house with the intention of stopping the wedding of Veer and Keerat. She put the facts before the Brar family, but Veer changed the game by blaming Keerat and Garry’s closeness.

Veer threatened to end his life by having a lit match stick in hand. Sahiba tried to stop him but Angad ended up slapping her in rage. At the same time, Seerat opened up about Angad and Sahiba’s divorce to the family.

The coming episode will see Sahiba making the strong decision to break all ties with Angad. She will tell the family that all sons in the family are similar. While Veer slapped Keerat, Angad slapped Sahiba. Saying this, she will walk out of the Brar house along with Keerat.

Angad will be shell-shocked with the happenings, and will not stop Sahiba. As we know, Angad wanted to patch up with Sahiba after realizing his love for her.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 408 11th February Written Episode Update

Seerat made use of the opportunity and told the Brar family about Angad and Sahiba filing for divorce.

What will happen now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.