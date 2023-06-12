ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba livid with Angad

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Sahiba knowing the truth of Angad being instrumental in the drama that happened at her shop. She will be angry at Angad.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 Jun,2023 12:25:33
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba livid with Angad

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) nursing her shattered dreams, with her shop catching fire and getting destroyed. Amidst all this, she had the presence of mind to take Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) to the hospital for his treatment. As we know, Angad came to the shop to rescue Sahiba after getting to know of the destruction. However, in the process, Angad got injured when a huge log fell on his back. Angad needed a surgery which is successful now. Angad is on the road to recovery.

The coming episode will see the bitter truth coming in front of Sahiba. Sahiba will learn that Angad had sent his man to buy Sahiba’s shop. Sahiba will learn that the man sent by Angad was instrumental in cracking a deal with all other shopkeepers. Sahiba will learn that Angad started the problem which ended in the destruction of her shop.

Sahiba will be teary-eyed and will be livid at Angad. She will remain silent and will take care of Angad. But she will not talk to him. Angad will plead before her and will ask for her apology. But Sahiba will not be able to get over the fact that her dream shop is damaged.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

