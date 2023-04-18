Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Seerat (Roopam Sharma) going through the crisis wherein she tried to commit suicide. Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) sympathizes with Seerat and is determined to resurrect her life. However, Seerat faces humiliation at her own house with her mother Santosh behaving rudely with her.

At this juncture, Sahiba gets back to the Brar house where she is faced with lot many questions and accusations. Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) has his own theory in mind and even confronts Sahiba with the same.

The coming episode will see Angad and Sahiba indulging in a war of words. Angad will blame Sahiba for everything and will tell Sahiba that he knows very well that there was no other guy in Seerat’s life. On the other hand, Sahiba will be determined to prove Seerat’s innocence. She will tell Angad that she will look for the man who is responsible for ruining her sister’s life. Sahiba will ask for a time frame of seven days in which she will find out the guy. She will promise Angad that in case she fails to do so, he has the right to determine Sahiba’s future and send her out of the house too.

The two of them will get into a pact and will promise each other that they will not reveal this to anyone.

Will Sahiba succeed in her mission?

