Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba meets Angad in jail

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) being arrested for the charge of tampering with a fake diamond and indulging in big-time fraud. The police have charged him for donning the look and appearance of Sunny Sood to cover up for his fraud. The cop Megha Kashyap seems to be a tough nut and she has stopped Angad’s family from meeting him in the lockup. Angad’s family members are being questioned. She is also forcing Angad to sign the papers which state that he donned the look of Sunny Sood and also indulged in fraud over the diamond case. Megha who is Yashraj’s ally has beaten up Angad and made him black and blue.

The coming episode will see Sahiba getting into the disguise of a tea seller, and entering the police station to meet Angad. Sahiba will be shocked to see Angad in a bad state. Angad will ask Sahiba to get hold of Mannat in order to get to Garry.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 345 15th December Written Episode Update

Yashraj, Garry and his team celebrated their success. On the other hand, Angad was tortured by Megha where she hit him black and blue.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.