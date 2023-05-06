Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba takes a big move

Teri Meri Doriyaann will see Sahiba taking a big move to instigate Seerat to expose Garry. With time ticking, can Sahiba expose Seerat's man as Garry?

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama where the time is ticking for Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) to prove Seerat’s (Roopam Sharma) innocence and expose the guy who was with Seerat. The Brar family is getting ready for the party after Garry’s wedding is fixed with Shanaya. Sahiba has less time to prove herself and worries over it. On the other side, Santosh humiliates Seerat and takes away her phone and locks her up in her room. Seerat is shocked to see Karan coming forward to marry her. And Santosh wants to get Seerat married to him.

In the coming drama, Sahiba will want Seerat to come to the Brar house and expose the truth about Garry before the family members. Sahiba will instigate Seerat, by writing a letter and will also keep the invitation of Garry and Shanaya’s marriage in the envelope. She will send it through Veer.

On the other hand, Angad will remind Sahiba of the day being her last day in the house as she has been unable to prove what she said.

What will Sahiba do now? Will she win the deal?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

