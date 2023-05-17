Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba takes up a new challenge

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Sahiba trying to help Angad by creating a new design that could give the Brar business a new impetus.

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) coming out triumphant in her struggle to expose Garry. After saving the skin of her family, especially Seerat, Sahiba wanted to leave the Brar house. However, she has been stopped from going out by Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria). We saw how the Brar business has got affected by the bad reputation they have faced with their personal mess in the recent times. Their shares have dropped and their contracts too are getting affected. This is a worrisome matter for Angad.

In the coming episode, Sahiba will come up with a new strategy to counter the problems and launch a new brand of jewellery that will cater to the elite group as well as the common man. She will give Angad the idea of bridging the common man’s thought process with their new launch. Angad however, will refuse to cater to the ideas of the common man. But Sahiba will be adamant about creating a design that will be liked by both strata of people.

Sahiba will work towards the new design and will be happy with her outcome.

Will Angad and the Brar family like her involvement in their business?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

