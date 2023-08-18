ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba's big promise to Angad

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Sahiba and Angad sharing an emotional moment before Sahiba's surgery where she will be seen making a promise.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
18 Aug,2023 16:22:56
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba's big promise to Angad 843863

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Simran’s condition worsening. As we know, she has had a liver failure and needs an immediate transplant, failing which she will not survive. Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) has tried all possible ways to get a donor for Siman. He will be seen sending out a request to all the employees at Brar Jewellers to help their relative and donate a liver. However, with time ticking, the doctor will put their hands down, saying they are possibly out of time in saving Simran’s life.

As we know, Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) had tested positive for the results done in matching Simran’s liver to hers. However, her low haemoglobin levels and weakness stopped the doctors from accepting Sahiba as the donor.

But now, in the coming episodes, Sahiba will finally decide to donate her liver to Simran. She will give her consent to the doctors who will also ready her for surgery. Angad will be shocked to know of this. Angad and Sahiba will have an emotional moment wherein Angad will refuse to accept this decision. With both having tears in their eyes, Sahiba will make a promise to Angad that she will recover post surgery and be back.

Will Sahiba be safe?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer inflicts punishment on himself 843799
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer inflicts punishment on himself
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu gets to know about Ayaan getting kidnapped 843796
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu gets to know about Ayaan getting kidnapped
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan vows to get justice for Savi 843794
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan vows to get justice for Savi
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir to not believe Abhimanyu's hand in Abhinav's death? 843760
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir to not believe Abhimanyu’s hand in Abhinav’s death?
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa finds an apt partner in Vandana 843722
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa finds an apt partner in Vandana
Imlie Spoiler: Akash and Keya join hands with Anu 843605
Imlie Spoiler: Akash and Keya join hands with Anu
Latest Stories
Actress Jasmine Avasia calls for 'action' against the unruly acts of Casting Director Abhishek Gupta; Read here 843918
Actress Jasmine Avasia calls for ‘action’ against the unruly acts of Casting Director Abhishek Gupta; Read here
Guns & Gulaabs & A Whole Lot Of Mirthful Mayhem 843912
Guns & Gulaabs & A Whole Lot Of Mirthful Mayhem
Monika Panwar attributes success to National School of Drama training 843887
Super 30 Monika Panwar attributes success to National School of Drama training
Amitabh Bachchan Appreciates Abhishek Bachchan's Performance In R Balki's Ghoomer In This Way; Read 843886
Amitabh Bachchan Appreciates Abhishek Bachchan’s Performance In R Balki’s Ghoomer In This Way; Read
Rubina Dilaik Looks Gorgeous In Her Look For Her Punjabi Film Chal Bhajj Chaliye 843883
Rubina Dilaik Looks Gorgeous In Her Look For Her Punjabi Film Chal Bhajj Chaliye
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh returns in Aradhana’s life? 843877
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh returns in Aradhana’s life?
Read Latest News