Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba's big promise to Angad

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Simran’s condition worsening. As we know, she has had a liver failure and needs an immediate transplant, failing which she will not survive. Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) has tried all possible ways to get a donor for Siman. He will be seen sending out a request to all the employees at Brar Jewellers to help their relative and donate a liver. However, with time ticking, the doctor will put their hands down, saying they are possibly out of time in saving Simran’s life.

As we know, Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) had tested positive for the results done in matching Simran’s liver to hers. However, her low haemoglobin levels and weakness stopped the doctors from accepting Sahiba as the donor.

But now, in the coming episodes, Sahiba will finally decide to donate her liver to Simran. She will give her consent to the doctors who will also ready her for surgery. Angad will be shocked to know of this. Angad and Sahiba will have an emotional moment wherein Angad will refuse to accept this decision. With both having tears in their eyes, Sahiba will make a promise to Angad that she will recover post surgery and be back.

Will Sahiba be safe?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.