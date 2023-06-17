Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba's emotional outburst

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) brooding over the destruction of her shop. However, she has been carrying out her duties as a wife by taking care of Angad post his surgery. Angad asked Sahiba to forgive him for his act, but Sahiba has not been angry at him. She does not talk to him, and this has hurt Angad. Angad is now hellbent on setting things right for Sahiba.

The coming episode will see Sahiba with her father at the premise of her shop where everything is burnt. Sahiba and her father will be crying when Ajeet will pacify his daughter by saying that he is happy that nothing happened to her. Angad will come there and will feel bad about this sorry state of affairs.

Before Ajeet, Keerat and Veer, Angad will ask a sobbing Sahiba to not remain silent and take her anger at him. He will ask her to slap him and beat him for whatever he has done. Sahiba will have an emotional outburst and will be about to slap Angad, but will manage to hold herself back. Angad will promise to set things right for Sahiba and will hug a weeping Sahiba.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

