Teri Meri Doriyaann spoiler: Sahiba's family refuses Garry and Seerat’s marriage proposal 

Sahiba comes home and informs Angad and the Brar family that her father has said no to Seerat and Garry's marriage proposal in Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann.

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 May,2023 15:28:17
Teri Meri Doriyaann on Star Plus, produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Angad becomes adamant about bringing Sahiba to the room hence he brings all of Sahiba’s belonging into his room and forces her to stay in his room. However, the equally adamant Sahiba goes and sleeps in the garden instead.

Angad sees her sleeping in the garden. Hence, he, too, sleeps in the garden, fearing his family’s anger. However, Angad gets bitten by mosquitoes, which becomes a big issue in the house. Finally, the two are forced to sleep in one room. Later, Sahiba is responsible for making arrangements for Angad’s birthday party. She does a fine job and gets praised. Later, at the party, Angad calls Garry and Sahiba’s family. He soon announces his idea of marrying Garry and Seerat.

In the coming episode, Angad talks to his family and explains his decision to get Seerat and Garry married. Daarji understands Angad’s point of view and agrees to the marriage. Meanwhile, Sahiba goes to her house and asks his family never to agree to the proposal. Sahiba tries to explain the situation to Santosh and Seerat. However, Seerat mentions it is her life, and she will decide. But Ajith makes a final decision, and he calls to say no to Angad. However, Santosh stops him and tells Sahiba to inform Angad and the Brar family about their decision. Sahiba comes home and informs everyone that her father has said no to the proposal.

What will happen next? Will Angad confront Seerat?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

