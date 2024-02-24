Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba’s life in danger

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment is slowly but steadily heading towards the big revelation behind Sahiba’s (Himanshi Parashar) mental condition. As we know, Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) now knows that Sahiba has been administered drugs which made her hallucinate weird things. He has been taking care of Sahiba personally.

Amidst this, Veer and Seerat have been planning to expose Sahiba to another set of drug administration which will put her life in danger.

The coming episode will see the Brar family going to witness the play in which Simran is taking part. Sahiba will be alone in the house, and Angad will be on the way to pick her up from home. Veer (Jatin Arora) and Seerat (Roopam Sharma) will put the drugs in the holder of the heater, and soon, Sahiba’s room will be filled with the drug which Sahiba will take in.

Sahiba will again suffer a bout of hallucinations and will be sick. Veer and Seerat will draw her out of the room so that they can plan their final plan against her.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 423 23rd February Written Episode Update

Seerat hid the props of Simran so that Angad could go to the shop to buy them.

Will Angad come on time to save Sahiba?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.