Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba’s lonely struggle; Angad worried for her

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) and Angad (Viajyendra Kumeria) having no option, but to put up with the histrionics of Diljeet (Yogendra Vikram Singh). As we know, Diljeet has kept Akeer with him, and is flaunting his newfound richness. He wants Sahiba in return for Akeer. Both Angad and Sahiba are not ready to do so. Angad asked Sahiba to announce to the world that he is the father of Akeer, which will dilute the claims of Diljeet. But Sahiba did not want to do so.

The upcoming episode will see Diljeet further threatening Sahiba that he will create a hatred for her in Akeer’s mind if she does not agree to his deal. Sahiba who will be staying alone in the Gurudwara, will be scared of seeing this terrorizing avatar of Diljeet.

Also, she will work out means to see her son Akeer. She will land up at Diljeet’s house in order to meet her son. Diljeet will, however, force Sahiba to accept him to get the love of Akeer. On the other hand, Angad will be worried over Sahiba’s safety.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 501 14th May Written Episode Update

Angad requested Sahiba to join hands with him and announce to all that he was the father of Akeer. Angad told Sahiba that when a mother makes such a strong claim, Diljeet’s game will not hold strength. But Sahiba refused.

Will Sahiba give in to the demands of Diljeet?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.