Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat decides to give Angad a new face and identity

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Seerat (Roopam Sharma) being back to ruin the happiness of Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar). In Manali, Angad and Sahiba met with an accident after which Seerat dragged Angad to her own house. She kept him in her house. Angad’s legs were severely bruised, and he was unable to walk and bear the pain. Seerat showed her true colours when she left Angad crying in pain. She showed her aggressiveness over him when he demanded to go to Sahiba.

The coming episode will slowly reveal the intentions of Seerat. Seerat would have joined hands with Yashraj (Hrishikesh Pandey), Rumi and Garry’s father. Seerat now will have a big plan under her sleeve. She will plan to call a plastic surgeon to her house and get Angad’s face changed. Seerat will want to give Angad a new identity and face, which will take him away from Sahiba forever.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 429 3rd March Written Episode Update

Angad got back his consciousness and was shocked to see Seerat in front of him. His legs were injured severely with him wincing in pain. However, Seerat told him that since the weather outside was bad, no doctor could come and treat him.

What will happen now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.