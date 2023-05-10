ADVERTISEMENT
Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen Seerat witnessing the real face of Garry and being determined to expose him.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
10 May,2023 13:25:31
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat gears up to expose Garry

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) being determined to stop Garry’s (Tushar Dhembla) wedding with Shanaya (Shivya Pathania). She wants to expose Garry and prove before all that Garry was linked to her sister Seerat (Roopam Sharma) and was responsible for her eloping and not marrying Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria).

The stage is set for the big expose. We wrote about Sahiba sending out a letter to Seerat with Garry’s wedding invitation card. Santosh wanted to get Seerat married off and locked her in her room. But Seerat managed to escape and has come to the Brar house.

In the coming episode, Seerat will be privy to Garry’s lovey-dovey closeness with Shanaya. She will see him propose love to her and ask her for marriage. All of this will instigate Seerat and she will burst out crying. Sahiba will coax her to speak and will tell her that here is this one chance to redeem herself.

Seerat will also be determined to speak against Garry.

Will Sahiba and Seerat succeed in exposing Garry?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

