Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat kidnaps Angad

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has entered into a new phase wherein new hurdles have hindered smooth sailing in the lives of Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar). As we know, Angad and Sahiba went to Manali to admit Simran to a hostel. On their way back, they happened to have a romantic moment and seemed like getting into the lovey-dovey couple mode. However, a tragedy happened when their car met with an accident, followed by bad weather in the place.

A mysterious identity kept following the couple and when the accident happened, the stalker did an unimaginable act.

The coming episode will see the person dragging an unconscious Angad from the car and from near Sahiba. The person will take Angad to a deserted bungalow and give him all the comfort. The person will be shown as a lady. The audience will further be shown that the lady is none other than Seerat. Angad will be in an injured state, still trying to understand what happened, when he will get a shock on seeing Seerat in front of him.

Seerat will tell Angad that after leaving the Brar house, she boarded a bus that took her to Manali. With the money he gave, Seerat bought the property and wanted to live a life in solitude, till the moment she saw Angad nearby.

The coming episode will see Seerat not allowing Angad to go in search of Sahiba. She will also start to medicate him to keep him idle.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 427 1st March Written Episode Update

What is Seerat’s intention?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.