Teri Meri Doriyaann update: Angad’s life in danger, Sahiba's desperate attempt to save him

Sahiba receives a parcel that sends shockwaves through her world. Inside, she discovers Angad's watch and a blood-stained shirt, accompanied by a chilling note claiming in Teri Meri Doriyaann

Author: Manisha Suthar
27 Sep,2023 18:07:50
Loyal viewers of Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) unintentionally admires Sahiba’s (Himanshi Parashar) artwork and buys it through bidding. Later, Sahiba is infuriated and argues with him for purchasing her painting.

Seerat notices a newspaper that mentions about Angad being announced as the winner of the Best Businessman award. Seerat (Roopam Sharma) shares the happy news with the family and they congratulate Angad. However, he remains upset. Seerat talks to Angad in private and asks him to be happy with the family. Angad soon decides to stay happy and he asks the entire family to come to the award ceremony.

In the coming episode, Sahiba receives a parcel that sends shockwaves through her world. Inside, she discovers Angad’s watch and a blood-stained shirt, accompanied by a chilling note claiming that Angad has been forcibly removed from her life. Desperation for Angad’s safety, Sahiba rushes out onto the road and soon she crosses paths with Romi, who stops his jeep and inquires about her distress. Sahiba confides in Romi about the impending danger looming over Angad’s life, and without hesitation, Romi offers his help, urging her to get into his jeep.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 267 26th September Written Episode Update

Romi plans something vicious against Angad. Elsewhere, Sahiba gets an opportunity to work at the event where Angad will be felicitated for his achievement.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

