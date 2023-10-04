Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Sahiba faces the fright of her life

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) being stalked big time by Rumi (Harsh Rajput). He is everywhere and has even the minutest of details about Sahiba. He has not only hacked Sahiba’s phone but also Angad’s (Vijayendra Kumeria) phone as well. As we know, Angad got suspicious of their phones being hacked when Sahiba accused him of sending a weird message on her mobile. Angad called for a thorough investigation of their phones.

The coming episode will confirm that Sahiba’s phone was surely hacked. The person who will do the checking will tell both Angad and Sahiba that the phone was hacked and the person was able to see Sahiba. Angad’s phone will be in the process of checking.

Sahiba in the coming episode will be depressed as Manbeer will talk about Angad and Sahiba’s divorce. She will be seated in the library writing her notes. She will ask the librarian for a bit more time to complete her work. The librarian will go and will ask Sahiba to lock the premises. after her work is over. With Sahiba being alone in the library, Rumi will take advantage of the situation.

He will stalk Sahiba and will stealthily light up candles in the library, and will also start a conversation with Sahiba. Sahiba will try to follow the voice and shadow but will not be able to see Rumi.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 272 3rd October Written Episode Update

Sahiba blamed Angad for sending a voice message asking her never to see him. Sahiba accused Angad. But Angad refused to send such a message. Angad found something fishy and asked for a thorough investigation of both their phones.

Will Sahiba be safe in the library? What will Rumi do?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.