Will the Sharks bite the bait set by Kapil Sharma’s atrangi mohalla? Gear up for a fun-tabulous weekend as Sony Entertainment Television’s popular reality shows will once again come together on one stage. The Kapil Sharma Show will welcome the Sharks of Shark Tank India season 2- Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com) and Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com) along with their host Rahul Dua this Sunday. The episode promises to be a rib-tickling delight with endless laughter, some sharky gossip about this season and a sneak peek into their journey as entrepreneurs.

Having all sharks on board, The Kapil Sharma Show’s Gudiya Laundry wali will not leave the opportunity to pitch her business plans to the sharks for investment purpose. As the sharks enquired about her business, she will hilariously present her hands as her product’; leaving everyone in splits. Not just that, Gudiya will also be seen flirting with Shark Anupam Mittal and propose him on the stage. Will Anupam Mittal accept this proposal? Will the Sharks invest in Gudiya’s dhobi business?