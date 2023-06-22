Titlie Spoiler: Garv and Manikant get into a spat

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions has seen Titlie (Neha Solanki) move ahead in life after the bitter revelation of Rahul and his family’s intentions. As we know, Rahul and Title’s marriage got stopped after Titlie confronted Rahul’s big lie. We also saw how Garv (Avinash Mishra) and Titlie’s lives coincided when Titlie got the task of the interior decorator for Monica’s wedding. However, the drama in the family of Garv shocked Titlie. Titlie was stunned to know that Garv’s father has two wives, and lives with both of them in the same house.

The coming episode will see close moments between Garv and Titlie when she will be at work. Garv on the other hand, will have a hue spat with his father Manikant (Yash Tonk) over his Badi Maa Koyel attending Monica’s wedding.

Manikant who will be angry at Koyel, will not allow permission for Koyel to attend Monica’s wedding. Koyel will try and persuade him, when Garv will step in and talk on behalf of his Badi Maa. This will bring about a huge fight between the father and son.

What will happen now?

Titlie is a new show on Star Plus that stars Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki and Vatsal Sheth. It is produced by Ved Raj who has produced shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki and more. He produces the show under his new banner Story Square Productions.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.