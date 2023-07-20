ADVERTISEMENT
Titlie Spoiler: Garv and Titlie romance in the rain

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square will see Garv and Titlie romancing in the rain. They will remember their first meet-up and will be happy that life is perfect now.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
20 Jul,2023 13:35:36
Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square is seeing exciting drama with Garv (Avinash Mishra) and Titlie’s (Neha Solanki) wedding happening amidst all the odds. We saw huge drama with Ishani trying to expose Garv’s attitude and past. However, he has not allowed that to happen. We saw how threatening Garv can get when he destroyed Ishani’s house and asked her to leave the place. Also, we saw Paresh getting arrested before the wedding, and Manikant threatening to cancel the wedding.

However, with the wedding happening, Garv and Titlie are happy. The coming episode will see Manikant rushing back home with anger for Titlie and her family for the humiliation he met with. Meanwhile, Garv will be seen giving Titlie all the happiness that she has desired.

The two of them will come in a car. Garv will stop the car to give her a special gift. He will give her the framed portrait of her family, and she will have tears of joy. In the rain, Garv and Titlie will romance and will also remember their first meetup at the cliff.

They will be seen dancing in rain, all happy and looking forward to a good future.

Will Title’s marital life start well?

Titlie is a new show on Star Plus that stars Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki and Vatsal Sheth. It is produced by Ved Raj who has produced shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki and more. He produces the show under his new banner Story Square Productions.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

