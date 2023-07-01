Titlie Spoiler: Garv announces his love for Titlie

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging drama with Garv (Avinash Mishra) falling in love with Titlie (Neha Solanki). As we know, Garv has confessed his love to Titlie, but she has not responded to him. On the other hand, we saw Titlie refusing the alliance of Sanket. We saw how Titlie came in as a saviour for Koyel when the fraudsters locked her up in a room. However Koyel admonished Titlie and even blamed her for being the mastermind of the fraud. We wrote about Garv standing in support of Titlie. We saw Koyel telling Garv not to fall for a girl like Titlie.

The coming episode will see the inevitable happening. Titlie will be in a temple when Garv will go to meet her. While his father and family will be looking out for him, Garv will meet Titlie in the temple. He will yet again save her from a fire accident.

Garv will talk about her reply and that will when Titlie’s family will get to know of it. They will start accusing Titlie of meeting a boy behind their backs. That will be when Garv will come ahead and will tell Titlie’s family that he is in love with her.

What will happen next?

Titlie is a new show on Star Plus that stars Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki and Vatsal Sheth. It is produced by Ved Raj who has produced shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki and more. He produces the show under his new banner Story Square Productions.

