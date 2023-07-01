ADVERTISEMENT
Titlie Spoiler: Garv announces his love for Titlie

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions will see Garv getting into a situation where he will announce his love for Titlie, that too before Titlie's family members.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
01 Jul,2023 16:03:22
Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging drama with Garv (Avinash Mishra) falling in love with Titlie (Neha Solanki). As we know, Garv has confessed his love to Titlie, but she has not responded to him. On the other hand, we saw Titlie refusing the alliance of Sanket. We saw how Titlie came in as a saviour for Koyel when the fraudsters locked her up in a room. However Koyel admonished Titlie and even blamed her for being the mastermind of the fraud. We wrote about Garv standing in support of Titlie. We saw Koyel telling Garv not to fall for a girl like Titlie.

The coming episode will see the inevitable happening. Titlie will be in a temple when Garv will go to meet her. While his father and family will be looking out for him, Garv will meet Titlie in the temple. He will yet again save her from a fire accident.

Garv will talk about her reply and that will when Titlie’s family will get to know of it. They will start accusing Titlie of meeting a boy behind their backs. That will be when Garv will come ahead and will tell Titlie’s family that he is in love with her.

What will happen next?

Titlie is a new show on Star Plus that stars Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki and Vatsal Sheth. It is produced by Ved Raj who has produced shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki and more. He produces the show under his new banner Story Square Productions.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

