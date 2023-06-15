Titlie Spoiler: Garv saves Titlie's life

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions has seen Titlie (Neha Solanki) getting doubts about Rahul’s (Vatsal Sheth) intentions in marriage. However, Rahul has always played the smarter game and has never allowed Titlie to know the truth. However, as we saw, on the day of marriage, Titlie gets a solid proof that converts her doubts to reality. She gets to see Rahul’s smartwatch in which he has pictures with Bhairavi and has saved her number as Wife. Titlie gets to know the real intention of Rahul and understands that they need a child from her.

The coming episode will see Titlie stopping the wedding and accusing Rahul. She will come out with the truth, but will be shocked to see that the proof on Rahul’s watch has been deleted.

Titlie will be blamed by her family for stopping the marriage and insulting the boy’s family. Titlie will be upset and will go to a deserted spot which will be a cliff. She will want to cry out and seek her answers, when she will be about to slip from the top of the cliff. Garv (Avinash Mishra) will save her. In another split second, Titlie’s dupatta will catch fire from the lantern placed at the place. Garv will again save her life.

How will Garv and Titlie’s connect develop?

Titlie is a new show on Star Plus that stars Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki and Vatsal Sheth. It is produced by Ved Raj who has produced shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki and more. He produces the show under his new banner Story Square Productions.

