Titlie Spoiler: Garv walks out of the house after fighting with Titlie

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging drama with Garv (Avinash Mishra) and Titlie (Neha Solanki) getting to face the hard realities of life. As we know, Titlie was intoxicated and Monica’s relative had given her a helping hand to walk. But Garv took it otherwise and decided to hit the person without knowing what is the truth. When Titlie tried to stop him, his aggressiveness had no limits, and he just pushed Titlie so hard that she fell down on the ground. Titlie was upset with whatever happened.

The coming episode will see Titlie being shocked to see Garv being romantic after forgetting whatever happened. She will question him and say that she expected a sorry for him. But Garv will be so agitated with her behaviour that he will start fighting with her. Garv will leave the house in the wee hours of the night, and will not return home.

Titlie will not understand what to do, but will feel that Garv was wrong in whatever he did.

What will happen now?

Titlie is a new show on Star Plus that stars Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki and Vatsal Sheth. It is produced by Ved Raj who has produced shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki and more. He produces the show under his new banner Story Square Productions.

