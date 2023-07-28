ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Titlie Spoiler: Garv walks out of the house after fighting with Titlie

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions will see Garv and Titlie ending up in a big fight after which Garv will leave the house at night.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
28 Jul,2023 15:20:31
Titlie Spoiler: Garv walks out of the house after fighting with Titlie 838543

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging drama with Garv (Avinash Mishra) and Titlie (Neha Solanki) getting to face the hard realities of life. As we know, Titlie was intoxicated and Monica’s relative had given her a helping hand to walk. But Garv took it otherwise and decided to hit the person without knowing what is the truth. When Titlie tried to stop him, his aggressiveness had no limits, and he just pushed Titlie so hard that she fell down on the ground. Titlie was upset with whatever happened.

The coming episode will see Titlie being shocked to see Garv being romantic after forgetting whatever happened. She will question him and say that she expected a sorry for him. But Garv will be so agitated with her behaviour that he will start fighting with her. Garv will leave the house in the wee hours of the night, and will not return home.

Titlie will not understand what to do, but will feel that Garv was wrong in whatever he did.

What will happen now?

Titlie is a new show on Star Plus that stars Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki and Vatsal Sheth. It is produced by Ved Raj who has produced shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki and more. He produces the show under his new banner Story Square Productions.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun gets Radha arrested 838541
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun gets Radha arrested
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi exhibits her academic merit to Shantanu 838492
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi exhibits her academic merit to Shantanu
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat threatens to expose Sahiba 838489
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat threatens to expose Sahiba
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva's life in danger 838359
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva’s life in danger
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir lands into big trouble 838326
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir lands into big trouble
Anupamaa Spoiler: Kavya shares her secret with Anupamaa 838315
Anupamaa Spoiler: Kavya shares her secret with Anupamaa
Latest Stories
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot works as a cook to solve Brar family’s financial woes 838578
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot works as a cook to solve Brar family’s financial woes
Bholaa Shankar Scoop: Chiranjeevi did not charge any fee for his role [Reports] 838518
Bholaa Shankar Scoop: Chiranjeevi did not charge any fee for his role [Reports]
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan's unexpected encounter with Srishti creates tension 838561
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan’s unexpected encounter with Srishti creates tension
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Ranbir face danger amidst shopping spree 838556
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Ranbir face danger amidst shopping spree
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Jad gets emotional during audition task 838532
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Jad gets emotional during audition task
Exclusive: Ankur Jain joins the cast of ZEE5's Broken News 2 838511
Exclusive: Ankur Jain joins the cast of ZEE5’s Broken News 2
Read Latest News