Titlie Spoiler: Koyel accuses Titlie of cheating

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions has seen the fairy tale love of Garv (Avinash Mishra) and Titlie (Neha Solanki) kickstart. We have seen Garv confessing his love to Titlie. However, Titlie has not yet responded and Garv awaits her decision. Meanwhile, Titlie has taken the drastic decision of refusing to marry Sanket. Sanket on the other hand, will vow to seek revenge on Titlie.

The coming episode will see Koyel being given the responsibility of finding a good girl for Garv. Koyel will want to get the best girl for Garv. However, she would not want Garv to fall prey to Titlie’s love. She will go to a pundit to ask for a suitor for Garv. However, she will give Titlie’s photo to him and will ask him to do any puja that will keep the girl away from Garv.

The episode to air will see Koyel waiting for the girl’s family to arrive so that she can talk to them. The pundit who will be linked with a fraud group will send in a family whose intention will be to cheat.

However, when things will get exposed, Koyel will accuse Titlie of being the master planner and fraud who came to cheat them.

Will Garv save Titlie from his Badi Maa’s wrath?

Titlie is a new show on Star Plus that stars Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki and Vatsal Sheth. It is produced by Ved Raj who has produced shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki and more. He produces the show under his new banner Story Square Productions.

