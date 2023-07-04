ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Titlie Spoiler: Titlie confesses her love to Garv in unique style

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions will see Titlie finally confessing her love before Garv. This moment of truth will be colourful and cute for both of them.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
04 Jul,2023 16:32:30
Titlie Spoiler: Titlie confesses her love to Garv in unique style

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging drama with Garv (Avinash Mishra) falling for the simplicity and uniqueness in Titlie (Neha Solanki). As we know, Titlie was scared of commitments and having faced a bad wedding experience, she had not consented to Garv’s love. Meanwhile, Garv faced opposition at home as Manikant was angry that Garv has fallen for a lower-middle-class family girl. However, Naina convinces him to accept Garv’s feelings. On the other hand, Garv has his task cut out as Koyel hates Titlie. He is trying his level best to talk to her.

The coming episode will finally open up on Titlie giving her consent to marry Garv. This will be done by her in a unique way. Titlie being a lover of flowers, will bring in a lot of flowers, get the place decorated and talk to Garv with reference to every flower adding a new value to their love tale. She will look for trust and love in marriage, and will uniquely confess love to Garv. Garv will be thrilled by this development.

However, Garv will take it upon himself to convince his Badi Maa who matters a lot to him.

What will happen next?

Titlie is a new show on Star Plus that stars Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki and Vatsal Sheth. It is produced by Ved Raj who has produced shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki and more. He produces the show under his new banner Story Square Productions.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

