Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions will see Titlie getting frightened on seeing Garv's reaction to a photo. She will be determined to find out about the past secret.

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging drama with Titlie (Neha Solanki) being determined to start her work. She has gotten orders of making flower baskets and she is doing the same very efficiently. However, Garv (Avinash Mishra) does not want her to work. He feels that Titlie used the opportunity to come to his office and impress his bosses with her arrangement.

We saw him eating til ke laddoo deliberately so that Titlie gets scolded at home. He is allergic of til and eats it wantedly to create health issues.

The coming episode will see Titlie deciding to celebrate Garv’s birthday. She will plan a big surprise for him and will bring his childhood before him via his pictures. Garv will be happy to see the decoration that Titlie has done for him. However, Garv will see a picture of a boy kept there, and will get aggressive and angry. He will yell at the picture and will break it. Titlie will be shocked, but will know that there is a dreaded past that makes Garv angry.

Titlie will want to find out about this secret of the past.

What will happen next?

Titlie is a new show on Star Plus that stars Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki and Vatsal Sheth. It is produced by Ved Raj who has produced shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki and more. He produces the show under his new banner Story Square Productions.