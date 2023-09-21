Television | Spoilers

Titlie Spoiler: Titlie returns to Garv's life on her terms and conditions

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions will see Titlie returning to Garv's house as a reformed lady. She will now want to return to Garv's house on her own conditions.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Sep,2023 13:12:43
Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging drama with Titlie (Neha Solanki) being subjected to Garv’s (Avinash Mishra) harsh behaviour at regular intervals. She has tried telling Garv to get control over his anger. She has also suggested that they take therapy and medical advice for controlling his anger issues. However, Garv has been too egoistic to listen to her.

We saw how Koyel (Rinku Dhawan) supported Titlie when she was physically abused by Garv. Koyel asked Titlie to go away from the house, and get a new and free life for herself. Listening to her words, Titlie had left the house too.

However, the coming episode will see Titlie returning to the house right on time for the puja. She will come dressed as the bahu of the house and will kickstart the puja as though nothing has gone wrong. When Garv will tell her that it was his love that brought her back, Titlie will tell him that it was Koyel’s love that brought her back.

Titlie will tell Garv that she has got back in his life as a changed girl and is no longer the same old Titlie that he married. Titlie will ask Garv to accept her the way she is, and not question her for anything.

Will Garv and Titlie’s relationship stand this storm?

Titlie is a new show on Star Plus that stars Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki and Vatsal Sheth. It is produced by Ved Raj who has produced shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki and more. He produces the show under his new banner Story Square Productions.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

