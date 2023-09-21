Titlie Spoiler: Titlie returns to Garv's life on her terms and conditions

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging drama with Titlie (Neha Solanki) being subjected to Garv’s (Avinash Mishra) harsh behaviour at regular intervals. She has tried telling Garv to get control over his anger. She has also suggested that they take therapy and medical advice for controlling his anger issues. However, Garv has been too egoistic to listen to her.

We saw how Koyel (Rinku Dhawan) supported Titlie when she was physically abused by Garv. Koyel asked Titlie to go away from the house, and get a new and free life for herself. Listening to her words, Titlie had left the house too.

However, the coming episode will see Titlie returning to the house right on time for the puja. She will come dressed as the bahu of the house and will kickstart the puja as though nothing has gone wrong. When Garv will tell her that it was his love that brought her back, Titlie will tell him that it was Koyel’s love that brought her back.

Titlie will tell Garv that she has got back in his life as a changed girl and is no longer the same old Titlie that he married. Titlie will ask Garv to accept her the way she is, and not question her for anything.

Will Garv and Titlie’s relationship stand this storm?

Titlie is a new show on Star Plus that stars Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki and Vatsal Sheth. It is produced by Ved Raj who has produced shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki and more. He produces the show under his new banner Story Square Productions.